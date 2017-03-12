Cosatu pickets outside Parliament

12 March 2017 11:57 PM

Speaking to Motlatsi Tsubane - Cosatu Western Cape chairperson. Cosatu led a picket outside Parliament earlier today to express their concern with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) saga. The union handed over a memorandum listing their grievances. Both the Sassa and the Department of Social Development have come under fire, after failing to ensure a new contract is in place, when the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) lapses at the end of the month. The Constitutional Court also found the contract with the CPS to be invalid.