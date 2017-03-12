Speaking to Prof Chris Friedrich at UWC School of Business. Professor Friedrich writes: South Africa has a high unemployment rate and sluggish economic growth. It’s high time to consider what our academic institutions can do to reduce unemployment and to help the poor. I believe it is high time to consider what our academic institutions can do to reduce unemployment and to help the poor - by taking what they do best (education) and applying it to one of the most effective mechanisms for economic growth and empowerment (entrepreneurship).
Universities & unemployment
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM