8 March 2017 8:51 PM

Speaking to Duduetsang Makuse - Save Our SABC National Coordinator. Parliament’s communication committee has chosen five people who will form an interim board for the SABC. The committee met urgently earlier today to decide on the names. They include veteran journalist and former editor Mathatha Tsedu, former ANC MP Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and human rights lawyer Krish Naidoo, a former SABC board member who resigned in October. Journalist and author John Mattison and former CEO of Business Unity SA Khanyisile Kwayema make up the five. The interim board will have to implement some of the recommendations of Parliament’s inquiry into the SABC.