What's the deal with Net1?

13 March 2017 10:21 PM

Speaking to Magda Wierzycka - Sygnia CEO. Magda Wierzycka writes: How grant payments work: At enrolment a bank account is opened for the grant recipient with Grindrod Bank and she is issued with a white Sassa-branded MasterCard. Every month social grants are paid into those bank accounts once the recipient has verified her identity via a voice call or by fingerprint at any Sassa pay point or qualifying store. Once verified, the grant is transferred to the bank account and loaded onto the Sassa card. Grant recipients can withdraw their money from CPS-run pay points free of charge (CPS operates 10,000 mobile pay points every month – think vans and spaza shops, community halls, sports centres, as well as well-known retailers), or from an ATM, in which case they are charged transaction fees.