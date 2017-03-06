Launch of Africa's first design thinking institute

6 March 2017 9:38 PM

Speaking to Richard Perez - Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design Thinking. The Hasso Plattner Institute of Design Thinking at UCT commonly referred to as the dschool launches at the university’s graduate school of business Breakwater Campus on Thursday at 7pm. The d-school was founded in Cape Town in August 2015 with funding and academic support from Professor Dr Hasso Plattner-co founder of global business software company SAP AG. It is the first and only academic institution on the African continent which offers academic training and capacitation in design thinking to university postgraduate students and the private sector.