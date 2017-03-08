8 March 2017 9:11 PM

Speaking to Ilse Woodword - Member of the Phoenix Water Swimming Club. The Phoenix Open Water Swimming Club which is based in Bellville South Swimming pool needs your help. The club is hoping to raise funds for two upcoming swimming events on Human Rights Day and Freedom Swim on 8 April. The club was formed to honour Erich Harley and his contribution towards the upliftment of the less fortunate children in and around Ravensmead, Elsies River and Cravenby. The patron dedicated his life to teaching, with an emphasis on swimming and water safety. The club is a registered Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) under the name Phoenix Open Water Swimming NPO number 133-509 and they are registered with Social Development.