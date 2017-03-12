Imizamo Yethu Fire

12 March 2017 9:33 PM

Speaking to Kevin Brandt - EWN reporter. Preliminary reports show that 3500 structures have been destroyed leaving 15 000 people displaced in Imizamo Yethu. Ten people died in several fires throughout the city over the weekend. Community halls in the Hout Bay area are filled with hundreds of residents from Mandela Park whose homes were destroyed in the fire. Many residents are expected to stay here over the next few days. Some lost all their belongings in the fire. Several NGOs have stepped in to assist the victims.