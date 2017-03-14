In studio Shen Winberg - World's Children's Prize, Sam Simbongile - child activist & Robyn Smith former eNCA broadcast journalist. A group of talented teenage musicians are documenting their journey from Khayelitsha to Sweden. They're leaving next week to perform at a prestigious awards ceremony. They need your help to make their journey smooth.
Road to Sweden
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM