Over 4500 schools still using pit toilets

6 March 2017 9:28 PM

Speaking to Nomsa Marchesi - DA MP. A total of 4624 schools across South Africa still have pit toilets. Pupils in the Eastern Cape are most a??ected by shoddy delivery of basic infrastructure, with 1585 schools relying on pit toilets. Described as a serial offender, the province also has 61 schools with no toilets and 58 schools functioning without water. KwaZulu-Natal has 1379 schools with pit toilets and Limpopo 932. These figures were revealed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in a written parliamentary reply.