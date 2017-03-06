Speaking to Themba Godi - Scopa Chair. Chairperson of Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) Themba Godi believes the resignation of social development director general Zain Dangor hows that the forces of evil are winning. Godi says Dangor’s resignation was as result of corruption winning
Sassa
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM