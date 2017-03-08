Rooibos art

8 March 2017 10:10 PM

Speaking to Jeanne-Marie Webb - Artist. Zimbabwean-born artist, Jeanne-Marie Webb, who now lives in Cape Town with her husband and two children, has put rooibos very firmly on the global art world’s centre stage as she continues to bedazzle art-lovers from far-flung places with her delicate paintings on none other than rooibos teabags