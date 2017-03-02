Bloom raised concern over Charlotte Maxeke Hospital structure

2 March 2017 8:51 PM

Speaking to Jack Bloom - Gauteng shadow MEC for the DA. Concerns about the structural safety at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where a section of the roof collapsed on Thursday afternoon, were previously highlighted by DA provincial legislature member Jack Bloom. Bloom had previously raised concerns about the hospital. In October 2016, he sent out a press release about issues he had picked up. He had said there were "two buckets to collect water that leaks from broken ceiling panels on the hospital street level". However, the area that's collapse is not the one that was highlighted in the report.