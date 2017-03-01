Speaking to Paddy Attwell - Head of COmmunications: WCED A 13-year-old boy will require surgery for facial injuries he sustained during the attack at Parow West Primary School last Thursday. He was assaulted allegedly by a fellow pupil. His parents say it's not the ??rst time he's been bullied at school. At the same time, what is the department doing to resolve the situation at a Gugulethu school after angry parents shut it down? Parents say classes will not resume at Mseki Primary School until they get a clear response to their demands from the department.
School bullying & Gugulethu shutdown
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM