Speaking to Popo Molefe - Former Prasa board chairman. Transport Minister Dipuo Peters today dissolved the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board amid reports of infighting. The department’s director-general Mathabatha Mokonyama read a letter from Peters, who was absent, in which she states she's dissolving the Prasa board.
Prasa board fired
29 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
15 October 2018
15 October 2018