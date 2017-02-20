Speaking to Elias Mambo - Zim Independant Journalist. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has for the ⁕rst time responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's call in January that he must step down. According to media reports, Mugabe "brushed off" Malema's utterances, saying the call to step down must come from his ruling Zanu-PF party.
Mugabe claps back at Malema
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM