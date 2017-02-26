Highly infectious strain of TB

26 February 2017 11:59 PM

Speaking to Keertan Dheda - Professor of medicine at the University of Cape Town. Keertan Dheda told City Press this week that the health risk posed by discharging patients with incurable XDR TB was a major concern among doctors. State hospitals have been discharging patients with a highly infectious strain of tuberculosis (TB) from specialised hospitals – far worse than the extensive drug-resistant (XDR) TB we already know about. This strain is incurable, meaning it does not respond to any antibiotics used to date to treat XDR TB. The discharging of patients with incurable TB or “totally drug-resistant TB” to the care of their families has been taking place for the past few years.