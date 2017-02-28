The Rastafari movement on the Adwa Day march

28 February 2017 9:32 PM

SPeaking to Hein Scheepers - Member of the Adwa Day organising committee. The Rastafari movement has invited members of the public to attend their Adwa Day march in the CBD tomorrow. The march is meant to highlight the marginalisation and victimisation of Rastafari adherents in South Africa. Assembly point is Keizergracht parking lot at 09:00. The march will then proceed to Parliament to handover a memorandum of grievances to government officials.