Speaking to Moloto Mothapo - Parliament spokesperson. Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has denied reports of bursaries being awarded to senior staff members. According to Sunday newspaper reports, the institution flouted criteria over an allocated bursary budget in favour of Secretary Gengezi Mgidlana and Information Technology chief Unathi Mtya. According to the reports senior managers earning between R1 million and R2.8 million had been awarded study bursaries, compromising the applications of junior staff members.
Parliament bursaries
