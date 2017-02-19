Zuma statue in North West

19 February 2017 10:53 PM

Speaking to Joseph McGluwa - DA leader in the North West. The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West says money allocated to the erection of a six metre bronze statue of President Jacob Zuma would be better spent on improving the lives of South Africans. Last week North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo announced that the statue will be erected in Groot Marico, outside Rustenburg in honour of the President.