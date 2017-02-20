Currency manipulation

Speaking to Michael Marchant - Open Secrets researcher. The Right2Know (R2K) campaign says market manipulation and fraud driven by Financial Institutions on a larger scale worldwide may be seen as a non-violent crime, but this criminal behaviour has dire consequences for the economy and the biggest victims of this are the poor.
