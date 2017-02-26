Judge Essa Moosa dies

26 February 2017 10:36 PM

Speaking to Ryland Fisher - former Cape Times editor/author. Retired judge Essa Moosa passed away at his home early this morning. The 81-year-old died peacefully after a short illness. President Jacob Zuma is among those who've sent their condolences following Moosa's death. Zuma said Moosa would be remembered for his immense contribution in promoting and protecting human rights in his various roles.