Gordhan vs Moyane

26 February 2017 9:57 PM

Speaking to Prince Mashele - Political Analyst. It's become clear that the relationship between Sars boss Tom Moyane and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is strained. BusinessLIVE reported that Moyane on Friday complained that Gordhan treats him like a "non-entity" and screams and shouts in meetings‚ describing the relationship between them as strained. Moyane also claims that Gordhan refuses to shake his hand.