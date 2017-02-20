Speaking to Martin Ewi - Senior Researcher at ISS. There has been a worrying increase in the number of South African youths heading to Syria to join the Islamic State and other terror groups, according to experts. There exact number of South Africans in that war-torn country is not known, but it's estimated that over 250 have gone there.
SA youths going to Syria
