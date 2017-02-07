Speaking to Dr Beth Engelbrecht - HOD for Western Cape Health department. A total of 232 attacks on EMS staff have been recorded in the Western Cape between 2012 and 2016. The high incident areas include Hanover Park, Mandela Park, Nyanga, Tafelsig and Site C.
Attacks on Emergency Medical Service staff
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM