In studio Loyiso Gola & Stewart Taylor. This coming Saturday, Barry Hilton, Loyiso Gola, Joey Rasdien, Kagiso Lediga and Stuart Taylor will be performing at the Grand Arena. The show titled, Big 5 Comedy Show, returns by popular demand following its success in 2016.
