Speaking to Kevin Brandt EWN reporter who was the funeral out in Worcester. The man known as the Prince of SA gospel music, Lundi Tyamara, was laid to rest earlier today. The 38-year-old lost his battle against abdominal tuberculosis and liver complications last month. Family members, friends, musicians and fans gathered at the Zwelethemba Stadium in Worcester for his funeral.
Prince of SA gospel - Lundi laid to rest
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM