Trump vs media

20 February 2017 12:00 AM

Speaking to Michael Tracey - US journalist. US President Donald Trump further escalated his attacks on the news media Friday afternoon when he tweeted that outlets like the New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN are not his enemy but are "the enemy of the American People." Although Trump has long criticised news coverage and sparred with reporters who question him, he had not yet labelled the fourth estate as being an enemy of the country. On the campaign trail, some of Trump's supporters would heckle and threaten reporters who covered his rallies, and his tweet Friday came 24 hours before his first political rally as President.