Speaking to Zukiswa Kota - Head of monitoring at the Public Service Accountibilty Monitor. Once the glitzy ceremony is over, it will be back to work for MPs. But how effective is Parliament? Are the MPs doing their work delegently? What about parliamentary committees? We've seen people falling asleep. The question is, is the work being done? A group of civil society groups have been monitoring the average performance of legislatures.
How effective is parliament & MPs
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM