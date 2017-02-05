Car-repair racket

5 February 2017 10:35 PM

Speaking to Len Smith - National Chair: South African Auto Repair & Slavage Association. The Competition Commission has summoned manufacturers and insurers to a summit in March after concluding that their policies are impeding competition in the market. The commission says it's received a lot of complaints from motorists about excessive pricing. Some BEE companies have also complained that they're excluded from the ranks of approved repairers. The South African Auto Repair and Salvage Association says they're struggling because 95% of approved repairers are white-owned.