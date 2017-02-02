2 February 2017 10:12 PM

Speaking to Richard Poplak - Senior correspondent: Daily Maverick. Poplak writes: A great South African rule of thumb goes like this: if President Jacob Zuma is desperate for a Bill to pass, it means that millions of people are about to get catastrophically screwed. To wit: the largely undiscussed Border Management Authority Bill, first proposed in 2009; tabled in Parliament in 2015, now slowly snaking its way through hearings towards certain and happy ratification in the near future. We know that the BMA’s rubber-stamping is foreordained because, buried deep in the gunk of last week’s ANC NEC Lekgotla summary, lurks the following terse bullet point.