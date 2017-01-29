Speaking to Mkuseli Apleni - Department of Home Affairs Director-General. Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says more than 100,000 Lesotho nationals have applied for a special permit. The minister has urged Basotho people living in South Africa illegally to heed the call to legalize their stay in the country.
Special Basotho permit
