Fued between Mkhwebane vs Madonsela

5 February 2017 10:25 PM

Speaking to Dr Sethulego Matebesi - Political analyst & lecturer at UFS. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is disappointed at the peddling of false information in the public domain following reports that a decision to withhold a portion of her predecessor’s pension pay-out was deliberate. Last week, her predecessor Thuli Madonsela, publically hit out at Mkhwebane for what she described as “fake news” and “lies”. The dispute relates to a state car that was damaged in an accident while her son was driving in 2012. Added to this, Mkhwebane has also accused Madonsela of abusing another state car by continuing to use it even after she had left office.