Home Affairs deportation

25 January 2017 9:11 PM

Speaking to Mayihlome Tshwete Home Affairs Spokesperson. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has dispelled rumours alleging it has ordered immediate deportation of undocumented migrants from Monday. For the past few days messages have been circulating on social media networks and SMSes sent around about imminent deportations. DHA spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said “such information is false”.