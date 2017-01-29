Smoke & debris from Cape fires

29 January 2017 9:55 PM

Speaking to Nicole Jennings - Spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics. Smoke and debris from the wave of the recent Cape fires could see a spike in nasal allergies especially among those living in Hermanus, Paarl, Simons Town, Somerset West, Stilbaai and Vredehoek. Asthma and allergy sufferers are being warned to stay indoors and limit exercise to minimise the risk of their allergies being triggered. Fires can intensify allergy symptoms by up to 11 percent.