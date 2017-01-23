Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN reporter. The Restaurant Association of South Africa says it’s shocked by the Lake Restaurant’s policy which refuses entry to same-sex couples on Thursdays. An EWN investigation revealed how the Lake Restaurant in Brakpan doesn’t allow same-sex couplesto dine at the establishment on "date nights". Two EWN reporters booked and paid for “date night” but were denied entry on the basis that it contravened policy.
No date night for homosexuals
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM