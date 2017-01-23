No date night for homosexuals

23 January 2017 8:41 PM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN reporter. The Restaurant Association of South Africa says it’s shocked by the Lake Restaurant’s policy which refuses entry to same-sex couples on Thursdays. An EWN investigation revealed how the Lake Restaurant in Brakpan doesn’t allow same-sex couplesto dine at the establishment on "date nights". Two EWN reporters booked and paid for “date night” but were denied entry on the basis that it contravened policy.