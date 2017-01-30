New bakkie laws to come into effect

30 January 2017 9:19 PM

Speaking to Howard Dembovsky - Justice Project SA Chairman. It will soon become illegal for people to be paid to transport children in the back of a bakkie. The Department of Transport has added a subsection to regulations contained in the National Road Traffic Act, specifically aimed at safeguarding schoolchildren. But transport activists are concerned the new regulations do not go far enough to halt bakkie deaths. The regulations come into e᭘ect on May 1.