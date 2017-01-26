Speaking to Sylvia Vollenhoven - Journalist & Film maker. Vollenhoven writes: A kid asks a question and you provide an answer. But each answer is met with yet another ‘why’. No matter how much information you dish out, the ‘whys’ keep coming. Bullets of insistence with no end in sight. Sometimes as journalists we need to go back to being kids and just stay with the questions, no matter what.
"Bankers and Spies, Politicians and Lies" - Sylvia Vollenhoven
