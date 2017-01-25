Ndifunu Kwazi on housing

25 January 2017 9:29 PM

Speaking to Jared Rossouw - Co-director at Ndifuna Ukwazi. Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jared Rossouw says they are concerned that Madikizela's stance could influence cabinet's decision. “He’s the minister for housing in this province, he should be the one campaigning for affordable housing in the inner city, which is the province’s odyssey. "He’s wrong on his core claims that the Tafelberg site is not suitable for affordable and sufficient housing. ”