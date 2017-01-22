Speaking to Meetali Jain one of the orgamisers: Sister March Women gathered at Cape Town’s Company’s Gardens yesterday for a "Sister March" in solidarity with those marching in Washington and cities around the world in protest of newly-elected US President Donald Trump.
Anti-Trump march in Cape Town
