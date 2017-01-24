ANC's War Room

24 January 2017 9:08 PM

Speaking to Stefaans Brummer - Managing Partner at amaBhungane The ANC planned to spend R50 million on a covert campaign targeting opposition parties in the 2016 local government elections, according to court papers ⁕led in the High Court in Johannesburg. A covert team, initially known as the War Room, intended to “disempower DA and EFF campaigns” and set a pro-ANC agenda using a range of media, without revealing the ANC’s hand.