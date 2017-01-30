What's happening at SA National Aids Council?

30 January 2017 9:56 PM

Speaking to Vuyokazi Gonyela - Memeber of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC). The South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Board has given current CEO Fareed Abdullah two weeks’ notice that his contract would not be renewed at the end of this month, according to multiple activists in the HIV sector concerned about a lack of transparency involved in appointment of a new CEO. The Board still has not selected a replacement CEO although candidates were initially shortlisted before the post was re-advertised.