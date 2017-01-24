The screening of Joe Bullet remastered

24 January 2017 9:19 PM

Speaking to Ben Cowley - CEO: Gravel Road Distribution and Retro Afrika Bioscope. Retro Africa Bioscope is screening Joe Bullet, the first South African independent film but was bannedfrom public eye by the apartheid government after two screenings. The film has now been digitally remastered and is ready for public viewing. Capetonians can enjoy the free outdoor cinema in celebration.