22 January 2017 10:32 PM

Speaking William Bird - Director: Media Monitoring Africa Media Monitoring Africa says the prevalence of fake news Twitter accounts are a reflection of a clear political agenda. A fake 702 account emerged where stories about Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan were tweeted. False accounts for the Sunday Times and the Huffington Post were also created. Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird says South Africans should ask themselves what the creators have to gain from reporting misleading information.