The Koketso Sachane Show

Profiling author Phumlani Pikoli


In conversation with Phumlani Pikoli - Author He writes: I'm pretty sure that I've been depressed since I was seven years old. I remember living in Cape Town, Milnerton, sitting in my room and thinking about death and what a release it might be. To not exist. A vast, encompassing nothingness. I remember that by that stage I barely spoke any Xhosa, the language that most black Africans spoke in the Western Cape. The language I spoke best, and could best express myself in, is the one in which I write now. Unbeknownst to young me, I had grown up in spaces the fostered my cultural connection with whiteness best. Although my parents spoke to me in Xhosa, as did other family members, my tongue and cultural expression wrapped itself around what I should have considered foreign.

29 October 2018 10:34 PM
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
15 October 2018 10:17 PM
EWN Headlines
Congo approves clinical trials for Ebola treatments
Congo approves clinical trials for Ebola treatments

Health workers have already administered therapeutic treatments to more than 150 Ebola patients since August.
Man arrested in connection with Irishman John Curran’s murder
Man arrested in connection with Irishman John Curran’s murder

Curran, who was one of the directors of Mellon Educate since 2016, was murdered at his flat earlier this month.
Cost of torched MyCiTi buses estimated at R18 million
Cost of torched MyCiTi buses estimated at R18 million

The latest incident occurred earlier this week where its understood three suspects threw a petrol bomb inside a bus near Milnerton.
