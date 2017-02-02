Profiling author Phumlani Pikoli

2 February 2017 11:26 PM

In conversation with Phumlani Pikoli - Author He writes: I'm pretty sure that I've been depressed since I was seven years old. I remember living in Cape Town, Milnerton, sitting in my room and thinking about death and what a release it might be. To not exist. A vast, encompassing nothingness. I remember that by that stage I barely spoke any Xhosa, the language that most black Africans spoke in the Western Cape. The language I spoke best, and could best express myself in, is the one in which I write now. Unbeknownst to young me, I had grown up in spaces the fostered my cultural connection with whiteness best. Although my parents spoke to me in Xhosa, as did other family members, my tongue and cultural expression wrapped itself around what I should have considered foreign.