So, you’re a pop culture genius and keen to win some cash? Every day, Anele and The 947 Breakfast Club will put someone in the hot seat to play Pop Quiz live on the show – if you want that person to be you, you need to prove yourself by playing the game online first! Enter now--> http://www.947.co.za/competitions/gold-reef-city-pop-quiz
Breakfast Club - Gold Reef City Pop Quiz - Siphelele - 070818
|
12 October 2018 5:14 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:10 PM
|
Breakfast Club - 947 and Balwin give you an opportunity to win a R2 million apartment!
|
12 October 2018 5:06 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:03 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:00 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Reincarnation: Samantha's husband believes he was the Samurai Warrior. Call us and let us know!
|
12 October 2018 4:57 PM
|
12 October 2018 4:53 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Reincarnation: Call us and let us know your story!
|
12 October 2018 4:48 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Do you believe you've been reincarnated? Call us and let us know!
|
12 October 2018 4:44 PM
|
12 October 2018 4:34 PM