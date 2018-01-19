Breakfast Club - Gold Reef City Pop Quiz, Friday 19 January 2018

19 January 2018 9:23 AM

Every day, Anele and The 947 Breakfast Club will put someone in the hot seat to play Pop Quiz live on the show – if you want that person to be you, you need to prove yourself by playing the game online first! Once you’ve aced the Pop Quiz online game below, make sure you enter your details in the online form when prompted and submit your entry. Your quiz score will be saved with your entry, so if you want to improve your chance of being picked to play on-air, keep on playing until you’re acing it every time! The 947 Breakfast Club team will choose an entry from the online game, and they’ll be given the chance to show off their smarts live on radio. Start playing now: 947.co.za The Gold Reef City R10 000 Pop Quiz. Pure Jozi, pure gold. Exclusive to 947.