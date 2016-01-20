Anele has 60 seconds to get up close and personal with someone interesting! In the hot seat is Gad De Combs, keyboardist from SA band Shortstraw. He has his own side project "Adventure Man!"
Made in a Minute - Gad De Combs
|
12 October 2018 5:14 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:10 PM
|
Breakfast Club - 947 and Balwin give you an opportunity to win a R2 million apartment!
|
12 October 2018 5:06 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:03 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:00 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Reincarnation: Samantha's husband believes he was the Samurai Warrior. Call us and let us know!
|
12 October 2018 4:57 PM
|
12 October 2018 4:53 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Reincarnation: Call us and let us know your story!
|
12 October 2018 4:48 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Do you believe you've been reincarnated? Call us and let us know!
|
12 October 2018 4:44 PM
|
12 October 2018 4:34 PM