Anele doesn't hold back when it comes to interviews! We have given her 60 seconds to get find out what makes someone tick. In the hot seat this week is friend of the show Majozi!
Made in a Minute - Majozi
|
12 October 2018 5:14 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:10 PM
|
Breakfast Club - 947 and Balwin give you an opportunity to win a R2 million apartment!
|
12 October 2018 5:06 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:03 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:00 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Reincarnation: Samantha's husband believes he was the Samurai Warrior. Call us and let us know!
|
12 October 2018 4:57 PM
|
12 October 2018 4:53 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Reincarnation: Call us and let us know your story!
|
12 October 2018 4:48 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Do you believe you've been reincarnated? Call us and let us know!
|
12 October 2018 4:44 PM
|
12 October 2018 4:34 PM