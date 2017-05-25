947SpurBirthdays surprise for Bongi

25 May 2017 4:04 PM

Bongani nominated his friend Bongi for #947SpurBirthdays. They are both really into music. Anele and the 947 Breakfast Club decided to audition to see if they could be on one of their tracks. On air we surprised him with a professionally produced track and recording studio time with Greg Carlin, from Zebra and Giraffe at Open Room Studios! Dr. Rebecca Malope even gave them some great advice!