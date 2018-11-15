947 Breakfast Club

The state of toilets and sanitation around schools in South Africa


Our schools are in the midst of a deadly sanitation crisis. A recent audit indicates around 3800 schools are still using dangerous pit toilets and other inappropriate facilities, while at least 2000 schools have insufficient sanitation. In response to this emergency, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Sanitation Appropriate for Education - or SAFE – initiative in August this year and called on the private sector to be an integral part of this effort.   This World Toilet Day, Unilever will be gathering influential people from all sectors of South African society to heed the President’s call to action at the inaugural FLUSH FORUM. As a global leader in sustainability, Unilever is committed to Sustainable Development Goal 6 – clean water and sanitation for all, as well as Goals, 3, 4 and 17 – through its toilet hygiene brand Domestos.

Ajay wins R10,000 in the Gold Reef City Pop Quiz... Gangnam Style!

Ajay wins R10,000 in the Gold Reef City Pop Quiz... Gangnam Style!

26 November 2018 8:34 AM
Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

23 November 2018 3:04 PM
Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

23 November 2018 3:02 PM
New year's resolutions!

New year's resolutions!

23 November 2018 3:00 PM
The vitality of learning something new!

The vitality of learning something new!

23 November 2018 2:58 PM
Guns N' Roses Pop Quiz!

Guns N' Roses Pop Quiz!

23 November 2018 2:56 PM
Gold Reef City R20 000 Pop Quiz!

Gold Reef City R20 000 Pop Quiz!

23 November 2018 2:55 PM
Are you brand loyal or just lazy to switch products?

Are you brand loyal or just lazy to switch products?

23 November 2018 2:53 PM
The limits to your office work space!

The limits to your office work space!

22 November 2018 2:07 PM
Guns N' Roses school of rock Pop Quiz!

Guns N' Roses school of rock Pop Quiz!

22 November 2018 2:04 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died
Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died

Yadhana Jadoo died in Cairo earlier this year while she was on a fellowship programme as a guest of the Egyptian government and the African Journalists Union.

HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies
HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana has confirmed Lerato Khanye passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.
8 nabbed for possession of lion bones, tiger skin
8 nabbed for possession of lion bones, tiger skin

The authorities seized large machines at a farm outside Klerksdorp as well where it's alleged the animals were slaughtered.
