The state of toilets and sanitation around schools in South Africa

15 November 2018 12:40 PM

Our schools are in the midst of a deadly sanitation crisis. A recent audit indicates around 3800 schools are still using dangerous pit toilets and other inappropriate facilities, while at least 2000 schools have insufficient sanitation. In response to this emergency, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Sanitation Appropriate for Education - or SAFE – initiative in August this year and called on the private sector to be an integral part of this effort. This World Toilet Day, Unilever will be gathering influential people from all sectors of South African society to heed the President’s call to action at the inaugural FLUSH FORUM. As a global leader in sustainability, Unilever is committed to Sustainable Development Goal 6 – clean water and sanitation for all, as well as Goals, 3, 4 and 17 – through its toilet hygiene brand Domestos.